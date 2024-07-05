Delhi High Court Orders Investigation Into Rape, Blackmail Allegations Against Owners Of Easy Visa Education

The Delhi High Court has ordered a further investigation into rape and blackmail allegations against Amit Kakkar and Shivang Sharma of Easy Visa Education Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh. This decision was made in response to a petition seeking to quash an FIR registered at the Laxmi Nagar Police Station. The complainant alleges that in October 2021, she was raped and blackmailed at the Easy Visa Education office. According to reports, the court emphasized the importance of the forensic report and instructed that it be submitted promptly.

Investigation Order: The Delhi High Court has ordered further investigation into the rape and blackmail allegations against Amit Kakkar and Shivang Sharma of Easy Visa Education Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh.

Petition: This order came in response to a petition seeking to quash FIR number 726/2021 registered at Laxmi Nagar Police Station.

Complainant's Allegations: The complainant alleges that she was raped and blackmailed at the Easy Visa Education Consultants office in October 2021.

Incident Details: The complainant stated she had visited the consultancy for help in sending her daughter abroad. Swati Kakkar assured her of obtaining the necessary documents for Canada and offered her a glass of juice.

Complainant’s Statement: After drinking the juice, the complainant lost consciousness and awoke to find herself naked with Amit Kakkar and Shivang Sharma present. They recorded the incident and threatened to post the video on social media.

Second Incident: On December 13, 2021, Amit Kakkar allegedly visited the complainant’s home and raped her again, prompting her to file a police complaint.

State Report: The state’s report noted that the complainant did not cooperate with the investigation, and Amit Kakkar’s father-in-law filed a counter-complaint, claiming the allegations were false.

CCTV Footage: The counter-complaint stated that CCTV footage confirmed Amit Kakkar was in his office on the day of the incident.

FSL Report: Stellar Cyber Analytics Pvt. Ltd. was notified to obtain a certificate and expert opinion under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, concerning the DDR hard disk. These materials have been sent to the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), with results still pending.

Court's Directive: The court emphasized the significance of the FSL report and instructed the Director of FSL Rohini to submit it in a sealed envelope before the next hearing. During the virtual court proceedings, the complainant stated she did not wish to pursue the complaint further.