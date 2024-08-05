Delhi High Court Orders Water Quality Test After 14 Deaths At Asha Kiran Shelter Home

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi Jal Board to assess the water quality and inspect the sewer pipelines at the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini. This order follows the death of 14 residents in July, raising significant concerns about the living conditions at the facility.

Court's Concern Over High Mortality Rate

A bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed alarm over the high number of deaths, emphasizing that 14 deaths in such a short period cannot be seen as mere coincidence. The judges highlighted the urgency of investigating potential causes, including the water quality and overall living conditions at the shelter home.

Directives for Water Quality and Sewer Pipeline Inspection

The court has instructed the Delhi Jal Board to immediately test the water quality and examine the state of the sewer pipelines. The Social Welfare Secretary of the Delhi government has also been directed to conduct an on-site visit to the Asha Kiran Complex and submit a detailed report on the living conditions.

The court also underscored the need to decongest the shelter home if it is found to be overcrowded. The authorities have been asked to relocate excess occupants to other suitable facilities to ensure better living conditions and reduce health risks.

Background of the Issue

Reports indicate that since February, 25 residents have died at the shelter home, with 14 deaths occurring in July alone. The alarming death toll has prompted a deeper investigation into the factors contributing to these fatalities. Initial findings suggest that tuberculosis was a common cause of death among the residents.