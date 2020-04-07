Delhi High Court rejects interim bail plea of former Ranbaxy Laboratories promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh

Delhi High Court dismisses the plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter Ranbaxy Laboratories, seeking interim bail in cases related to cheating and money laundering matter.

Delhi High Court On Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter of Ranbaxy Laboratories, in connection with a cheating and money laundering case.

While dismissing Singh's bail plea, Justice Mukta Gupta observed that the petitioner is allegedly involved in offence punishable and that too under PMLA and he is not a fit case to be from the jail as part of the move to decongest jails in the national capital due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In his plea the former Ranbaxy Laboratories promoted had sought requested the court to direct the Superintendent of Tihar Jail to release him on interim bail for a period of 60 days due to coronavirus outbreak.

Singh is facing two cases under various charges dealing with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy being probed by Economic Offences Wing. A case has been also registred by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Singh had mentioned in his bail application that due to the over-crowding in the jails it is not possible to maintain social distancing, which is required to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had arrested Shivinder Singh on October 10, 2019. It may be recalled that Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Mohan Singh were booked by Economics Offence Wing of Delhi Police in March 2019 on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust related to Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).