The High Court said that it expected that the schemes may be continued even after the lockdown is over and added that the schemes may also be enhanced so that no person in Delhi goes hungry due to lockdown. 

Delhi High Court rejects NGO plea on welfare schemes for people amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (June 3) disposed of a petition moved by an NGO named Nayi Soch,  that prayed for directions to the Centre as well as the Delhi government seeking the same benefits in the form of Corona relief kit, foodgrains, and food relief be provided to Aadhaar card and voter cardholders as is being given to the ration cardholders.

Disposing of the petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jain observed that it expected from both the governments that their schemes to ensure food safety will be scrupulously followed for the welfare of the public at large. 

The court further said that it expected that the schemes may be continued even after the lockdown is over and added that the schemes may also be enhanced so that no person in Delhi goes hungry due to lockdown. 

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that the Delhi government is not discriminating ration card and non-ration cardholders and has taken adequate steps that no one suffers from hunger in the capital.

The court was also informed that around 1800 hunger relief centers were functioning where 8 to 10 lakh people were being served food every day. 

The court expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the governments and disposed of the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NGO had filed the plea praying for directions to the Centre and the Delhi government in this regard. It also urged that the relief should be provided to the beneficiaries till the operation of the Disaster Management Act in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19 lockdownDelhi High CourtDelhi Government
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India will operate 75 flights to US, Canada from June 11 to June 30, says Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri
