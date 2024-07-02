Advertisement
Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest By CBI Today

Arvind Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 06:53 AM IST
The Delhi High Court will today hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will preside over the bench that will hear the Delhi chief minister's petition, which was filed on Monday, July 1.
Arvind Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He was subsequently arrested by the CBI in June. This arrest by the CBI came shortly after a local court granted Kejriwal bail in a related money laundering case.
Kejriwal has also contested a June 26 trial court order, which remanded him to three days in CBI custody. Following this, on June 29, the trial court placed him in judicial custody until July 12.

Allegations and Court's Stance

The CBI has accused Arvind Kejriwal of not cooperating with their investigation, providing evasive responses during his three-day custody. They also expressed concerns that Kejriwal might influence witnesses involved in the Delhi excise policy case.
Delhi Chief Minister and other AAP leaders have been accused by investigative agencies of accepting Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks in exchange for crafting a liquor policy that benefitted a group of politicians and businessmen. This policy was later revoked following a recommendation for a probe into licensing irregularities by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

 

 

