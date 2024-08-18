Advertisement
DELHI HIT-AND-RUN CASE

Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: Speeding Mercedes Kills 34-Year Old Cycle Rider In Ashram

A speeding Mercedes, allegedly driven by Pradeep Gautam, struck Rajesh from behind and he lost his life. The driver fled the scene, but later surrendered at a police station in the evening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A tragic hit-and-run incident in south Delhi's Ashram area claimed the life of 34-year-old cycle rider Rajesh on Saturday morning. A speeding Mercedes, allegedly driven by Pradeep Gautam, struck Rajesh from behind, causing fatal injuries. According to the police, the victim Rajesh died on the spot when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind on Saturday morning and escaped from the location. 

The car driver eventually surrendered at a police station in the evening, according to police. The police traced the car's ownership and determined that the owner had given it to Pradeep one month ago with the intent to sell it. According to the police, the deceased's body was discovered on the side of the road, and his bicycle was found about 150 metres ahead.

 


The deceased's uncle, Habi Prasad, told ANI that he was on his way to work when he was hit by the Mercedes.  "The Mercedes driver hit Rajesh from behind and dragged him for 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged for at least 100-150 metres. Habi Prasad informed ANI. The postmortem for the deceased will be performed on Sunday.

 

