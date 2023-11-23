Delhi Horror! Brutal Murder Of Teen Caught On CCTV, Killer Dances With Joy

New Delhi: A shocking CCTV video has emerged of the brutal murder of a youth by a minor in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. The video shows the killer stabbing the minor multiple times with a knife and then dragging him to a corner. He then slits his throat and dances with his hands in the air. The incident took place in the Janta Mazdoor Colony of Welcome on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Yusuf (17), was a resident of Zafarabad area. He had gone out to buy milk in the afternoon when he was stabbed to death by a minor boy aged 16 The police have registered a case of murder and arms act and have started the investigation.

The CCTV video shows the killer attacking Yusuf with a knife near a shop. He stabs him repeatedly and then pulls him by his hair. He then takes him to a secluded spot and cuts his neck. He then throws the knife and celebrates his crime by dancing. The video is disturbing and may upset the viewers.

Reason behind murder was robbery. The accused first choked the victim. When the victim fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of his money about Rs. 350. The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared as brought dead.