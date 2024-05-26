Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752640
NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

Delhi Hospital Fire: PM Modi Says Tragedy Is 'Heart-Rending', Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Each

A massive fire broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 09:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Hospital Fire: PM Modi Says Tragedy Is 'Heart-Rending', Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Each

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the fire tragedy at a hospital in east Delhi is "heart-rending" and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said.

"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

In the wake of the fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi has announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

The PMO further said Rs 50,000 would be given to each of those injured.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies