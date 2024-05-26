Advertisement
DELHI FIRE

Delhi Hospital Fire: Six Babies Dead, 11 Rescued After Massive Fire

Delhi Hospital Fire Latest News: A total of 11 babies were rescued after the fire broke out at the children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area last night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Hours after the tragic Rajkot gaming zone fire, a children's hospital in Delhi got engulfed in fire leading to the death of six babies while several others suffered injuries. A total of 11 babies were rescued after the fire broke out at the children's hospital - New Born Baby Care Hospital - in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area last night. The Delhi Fire Services officials rushed to the spot and the rescue and relief operations are still underway.

Rajendra Atwal, Fire Officer said that the fire department received distress call at 11:32 pm. " A total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital."

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital where they are being provided required healthcare assistance.

The tragic incident in Delhi happened hours after the Rajkot gaming zone fire claiming the lives of 28 including 14 children. A massive fire broke out at the gaming zone last evening resulting in several casualties. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has announced probe by an SIT. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have expressed grief on the incident. The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected," said Modi in a tweet.

