Delhi International Airport comes up with coronavirus COVID-19 exit plan: All you need to know

New Delhi: As India prepares for the third phase of the coronavirus COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown which has been extended until May 18, the situation of air travel is not clear yet despite Centre removing many restrictions in an advisory issued on Saturday.

But the Delhi international airport has come up with an exit plan for resumption of operations. From check in to forecourt here is all that is going to change in your travel experience post lockdown:

Passenger communication

Passenger may have to print boarding pass at home and highlight their name and flight details to reduce touch points at the airport



Airport will also use social media and in airport channels to educate passenger about importance of social distancing, wearing mask, hand hygiene etc.

Temperature scan



The Airport is making provisions for passenger scanning as per guidelines issued by the government.

Social Distance marking

Passenger will find floor markings on kerbside and in-terminal areas to aid social distancing.

Sanitization at the airport

All areas including across kerbside and in terminal like trolley, washroom , water fountain, counters, security, screening areas, touch screens, travellators, lifts etc will be disinfected

Ramp and forecourt

All trolley’s will undergo sanitization by passing through trolley disinfection tunnel before retuning to their respective locations.

Queue managers with social distance marking at all the gates

Seating arrangement to avoid long queues at the gates

Communication around safe travel and encourage use of Scan and Fly for contactless check in services.

Check in Hall

Entry gates, cuss machines and check-in bays to be allocated by airlines to ensure smooth flow of passengers from forecourt into check-in hall and security thereafter.

* Cuss Machines: sanitizers to be provided for passenger to sanitize hands before using the machines

* Check-In: social distance markings; Also allocation of counters to ensure distancing among staff members

* Markings on common areas as well for social distancing

* Provision of sanitizers for passengers across various touch points

Security and Immigration

* Alignment of queues to ensure social distance among CISF/immigration staff members

* Requisite PPE for the staff

* Queue managers with social distance markings, Seating areas with social distance norms before security to avoid crowding at security lines

* Tray disinfection SOP for passenger safety; Availability of sanitizers for passenger to use after security & immigration.

Security hold area

* Social distance marking in the areas including food courts, lifts, seating etc

* Strict & stringent SOP for F&B, Lounges, retail and all other non aero areas to ensure safety, health and hygiene

* Keep all F&B and retail shops open to avoid crowding at 1 place

* Encourage passengers to download HOI app for contact less commerce

* Promote digital payment; digital menu to minimize contact

* Self ordering kiosk at food court to avoid queueing for ordering

Boarding gates and Deplaning bridges

* Seating area to ensure social distancing; marking of chairs for non usage where required

* Queue managers for boarding & bussing gates

* Social distance marking at aerobridge, piers, travellators, lifts etc

* Provision of hand sanitizers at the exit of passenger bridges /bus gate arrival area

Baggage reclaim area

* UV disinfection tunnel for all incoming baggage. Similar SOP will be followed for departure baggage handling as well.

* Social distance marking around baggage belts for waiting passengers

* Additional seating to be provided in this area for waiting passengers

Arrival forecourt and transport into the city

* Social distance marking in all transport waiting areas.

* SOP being worked with cab providers for disinfection of cabs before use at the airport

* Similar SOP for metro & other modes of transport to be initiated

* Visitors entry into the terminal will be temporarily suspended.

Measures for airport staff and health and safety

Provisions are being made to ensure PPE like masks, gloves, face shields etc are provided for the safety and health of all employees.

* Each role is being studied to create the requirement for the safety gears.

* ALL staff (DIAL and other service providers) will be screened at entry gate for temperature.

* Employee self declaration on weekly basis through an internal APP.

* Temporary pop up shops for selling, gloves, masks & other PPE.

Meanwhile, India's number of COVID-19 infections touched 40,263 and teh death toll stood at 1,307.