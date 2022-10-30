WATCH: Delhi Jal Board Director takes bath in Yamuna water, shows river NOT toxic

New Delhi: Days after Bhartiya Janta Party put strong allegations that Yamuna river water is hazardous and toxic, Director of Delhi Jal Board, Sanjay Sharma on Sunday, October 30, 2022, took a bath in river water dismissing BJP’s claims. BJP has been alleging that Delhi government has not cleaned the Yamuna water before Chhath and challenged the DJB Director to take a bath in the “toxic” water. Earlier, a video of BJP leader, Parvesh Varma was seen scolding the Delhi government officials for using antifoaming chemicals in the holy water of Yamuna before Chhath Puja.

यह दिल्ली के सांसद है लेकिन इनकी जुबान तो देखो कितनी ओछी और तुच्छ है और वो भी भारतीय सरकार के एक अधिकारी के प्रति। delhi jal board k director DTQC Sanjay Sharma ji ne yamuna k Pani me naha kar ye saaf kar diya ki yamuna ka pani puri tarah se saaf h @msisodia @ANI @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/ynv6hymHc2 — water treatment plant DJB (@delhijalboard0) October 30, 2022

The DJB Director collected water from the Yamuna in a container and took a bath on the bank to show the water is not hazardous. "This is not any message to (MP) Pravesh Verma ji. He is our honorable MP. This message is for the people of Delhi," the DJB Director Sharma said after taking the bath.

Earlier, the DJB officials sprayed the river water surface with chemicals to remove it as the toxic foam had risen on the Yamuna`s surface. However, it was objected by BJP leaders saying it would affect the devotees, and lead to a war of words between DJB officials and the BJP leaders. DJB Director had also filed a police complaint against the BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and party leader Tajinder Singh Bagga for allegedly "intimidating" him while supervising the use of an anti-foaming substance on the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

Sanjay Sharma, the Director of Treatment Quality Control, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), filed the complaint with the Kalindi Kunj police station on Friday. According to Sharma's complaint, Verma used "very foul language and misbehaved with me. He is also spreading the false propaganda that I along with officers of the DJB are poisoning the water of the Yamuna river".

(With agency inputs)