Delhi Job Scam: Cyber Cell Busts Gang Duping 500 Job Seekers with Fake Social Media Jobs

In the national capital Delhi, tracking a case where a woman lost Rs 22 lakh to scammers, the Delhi Police cyber cell has uncovered a gang that allegedly deceived people with bogus social media job offers, said reports.

The targets were instructed to ‘like’, retweet, and share links. Initially, the gang paid small amounts to gain trust but later demanded large investments in fake cryptocurrency accounts, eventually siphoning off the money.

The gang is believed to have scammed nearly 500 people. According to police, the mastermind is based in Dubai.

According to reports, DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain stated that the crooks laundered money through a network of 100 bank accounts, with daily transactions reaching Rs 1.2 crore. Police have frozen Rs 24 lakh in various accounts and seized Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, along with 11 mobile phones, SIM cards, and a laptop containing incriminating evidence.

The investigation began after a complaint was received via the national cybercrime reporting portal in February. The victim, who lost her job during the pandemic, was approached online with a job offer that paid Rs 50 per like. She was initially paid Rs 150 and Rs 200, but was then asked to invest Rs 1,000 for high returns. She continued to invest and ultimately lost Rs 22 lakh.

A police team, including ACP Ajay Singh and Inspector Khemendra Pal Singh, analyzed phone and bank transaction details, leading to the arrest of Sanjay Dabas and his associates—Farhan Ansari, Pankaj Wadhwa, and Monu. They were working for their Dubai-based handler, Bhupesh Arora.