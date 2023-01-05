New Delhi: The Kanjhawala death case has now taken a new turn with the victim Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi, who was with her on the scooty when the accident took place on the New Year but had fled after the incident, saying that she had known each other only for 15 days. Delhi Police visited Nidhi's residence on Wednesday (January 4, 2023), a day after her statement was recorded, in which she also said that it was for the first time that she had gone out with Anjali. Nidhi was riding a pillion with 20-year-old Anjali, who died after being hit by a car and dragged for 12 kilometres in the national capital. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Earlier this week, giving her narrative of what had happened that night, Nidhi had said that Anjali was drunk and insisted on driving the two-wheeler back from the hotel where they had rung in the New Year.

Kanjhawala death case: Anjali has never drunk alcohol in her life, says mother

Anjali Singh's family on Wednesday rejected the statements of her 'friend' that she was drunk at the time of the incident, and said they had never seen or heard of Nidhi. Anjali's mother Rekha Devi told reporters that her daughter has never drunk alcohol in her life.

"I have never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. She is lying. My daughter never consumed alcohol. She never came home drunk. Nidhi is lying," Devi said.

Kanjhawala case | I don't know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don't believe whatever claims Nidhi made: Anjali's mother pic.twitter.com/hwAjRrPLBM — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

"Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter's friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy and Nidhi might be involved in this," she added.

Kanjhawala case | Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter's friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy,Nidhi might be involved in this.There should be an investigation&the 5 men should be punished: Rekha, Anjali's mother pic.twitter.com/yIFk9zq4k6 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The family doctor of the victim also rejected Nidhi's claims she was heavily drunk on the night of the incident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach.

A post-mortem report stated that Anjali had sustained 40 injuries over her body due to the drag and that her "brain matter" is missing. She also had multiple contusions, abrasions and lacerations, doctors found.

Anjali's post-mortem report, prepared by a three-member medical board, also found "no injury present to the genitalia and semi digested food material was present inside the stomach".

Nirbhaya's mother meets Anjali's family, demands justice

Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya who was gang-raped and murdered in 2012, on Wednesday met the family of the 20-year-old woman and urged the authorities to investigate the case and financially support the family. She also said that she does not support what that Nidhi has said in her statement.

"I have been through such an ordeal and have been facing the pain for 10 years. I came here to meet Anjali's mother seeing her condition. I want to convey my request to the government and police that justice should be done to the family," she told reporters.

"I do not level allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement," Nirbhaya's mother added.

Delhi hit and drag case | Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi visits the residence of deceased woman Anjali. pic.twitter.com/P7TJdfT3Xr — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)