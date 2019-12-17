Delhi L-G Anil Baijal appeals for peace amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir

New Delhi: Amid ongoing protests over Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed the people to maintain peace and not to get involved in any kind of violence. "I appeal to all to maintain peace. Do not get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements," Baijal tweeted.

"Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means," he said. Protests were carried out at several parts of Delhi against the Citizenship law.

Earlier in the day, Policemen were chased and assaulted following a clash with an angry mob which was protesting against the new citizenship law in Delhi`s Seelampur.

The protesters pelted stones on policemen who were deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.

A section of the mob was seen hitting a policeman with baton and pushing him down.

Police sources said protesters gathered around 1:15 pm in Zafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur.

They said the protest was peaceful initially but suddenly turned violent while the mob was dispersing.

On Sunday, at least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia area. The police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence.