Delhi Landlord’s Son Secretly Records Woman Tenant Using Cameras In Bedroom, Toilet

New Delhi: In a disturbing breach of privacy, a woman in East Delhi found hidden cameras in her rented home, leading to the arrest of her landlord’s son. The discovery was made after the woman, a civil service aspirant, noticed suspicious activity on her WhatsApp account, prompting her to investigate her apartment.

According to the police, the 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly installing spy cameras in the bedroom and washroom of his female tenant. The suspect, Karan, who is differently abled has made horrific revelations during the questioning. He claimed that while the victim was out of town, he managed to bug her flat.

The victim, a civil service aspirant, had been living alone in rented accommodation for several months and would routinely entrust her house keys to the landlord’s son, Karan, whenever she traveled out of town, according to police.

She noticed suspicious activity on her WhatsApp account. "After being advised to check her linked devices, she discovered that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop and she promptly logged out of it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

Growing increasingly suspicious, the woman began searching her apartment for hidden surveillance devices and discovered a camera concealed in the bulb holder of her bathroom, the officer said. She immediately called the police on Monday, following which a thorough search by the police team revealed another camera hidden in the bulb holder of her bedroom, according to Gupta.

How Did Landlord’s Son Installed Cameras In Apartment

During interrogation, Karan admitted to the crime and detailed his elaborate plan. Karan exploited the vacant apartment by purchasing three spy cameras from local electronics markets, installing one in the bedroom and another in the bathroom, police said.

Since the cameras were not connected online and relied on memory cards to store footage, Karan repeatedly asked the woman for her house keys, citing the need to repair electrical fixtures and fans, in order to transfer the recorded videos to his laptop, officials added. Further investigation led to the recovery of another spy camera from Karan’s possession, along with two laptops containing the stored footage, according to a police officer.

(With PTI inputs)