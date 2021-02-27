Delhi law and order situation in serious turmoil, says Arvind Kejriwal seeking MHA intervention

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (February 27) said Delhi's law and order situation is in "serious turmoil". While addressing the recent stabbing of a teenaged boy and murder of an eight-year-old girl. The Delhi CM went on to seek Union Home Minister intervention in the case.

Requesting the Ministry of Home Affairs, under which the state police function, to address the issue Kejriwal asked the officials to take appropriate actions in the cases.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the home of the eight-year-old deceased girl in Khichripur. Sisodia met the family members of the victim and assured them of fair trial in the fast-track court under the guidance of the best lawyers who will ensure death penalty to the guilty.

CM Arvind kejriwal took it to his official Twitter handle to express his sadness over the crimes. "Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr-old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2021

The eight-year-old girl was abducted from Khichripur earlier this week. The family has filed a complaint at Kalyanpuri police station. Later on Friday, the body of the girl was recovered from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that the four accused, who had kidnapped the girl for ransom and later killed her, were arrested.

"Hurt by murder of the girl from Delhi's Khichripur. Met the family and assured trial of the case in a fast track court. The best lawyers will be engaged to attempt for death penalty to the murderers," Sisodia tweeted.

In another incident, at the southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her.

The police said that the incident took place near a school on Friday (February 26). The injured teenage boy was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Atishi Marlena, AAP MLA from Kalkaji met the family members of the victim.

"Met the family of the boy who was stabbed in Kalkaji yesterday. Have assured them of full support. Also spoke to the doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, who said that the boy is stable and recovering," she tweeted.

— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 27, 2021

Later, the MLA also connected with the deputy commissioner of police of southeast Delhi and sought swift arrest of the accused in the case.

