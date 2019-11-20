Delhi LG Anil Baijal approves regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies

In a good news for around 40 lakhs residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday (November 20) approved the urbanisation of 79 villages where 1,797 unauthorised colonies are located. Baijal also ordered the withdrawal of cases under Section 81 of Delhi Land Reform Act in cases of unauthorised colonies.

The Delhi Lt Governor said that these decisions will facilitate conferring/recognising ownership rights in unauthorised colonies under PM-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) and trigger planned redevelopment with improved civic amenities and enable access to loans/mortgages.

On October 23, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The decision was welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It is to be noted that the road map for regularising the unauthorised colonies was based on a proposal sent to the Centre by the Delhi government in July 2019. Kejriwal had said that Centre has taken an important decision for the people of Delhi and it should start the process immediately.

In June 2019, the Delhi government had proposed a set of parameters to Centre to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Delhi government had also proposed to charge one per cent cost of land circle rate for up to 200 square metre plot from occupants and a nominal penalty.

CM Kejriwal had said at that time that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was yet to finalise stamp duty to be levied on the registry of properties. Kejriwal, however, had said that his government has accepted all conditions of Centre and had sent a proposal containing 12 suggestions to the Centre.

It is to be noted that around 50 lakh people live in unauthorised colonies across Delhi and it is expected that the Centre's move to regularize unauthorized colonies could play an important role in deciding the outcome of the next Assembly election in Delhi.