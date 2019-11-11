Delhi LG Anil Baijal reviews steps for ownership in unauthorized colonies

New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday held a meeting to review steps to be taken for giving ownership rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies here.

The LG directed all concerned to finalise the required processes and mobilise adequate resources for time-bound implementation of PM-UDAY (Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna), Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Baijal directed the officers to take action to declare the concerned villages as urbanised, prepare development control norms for incentivising planned redevelopment, identify vacant land and take measures for its protection, carry out digital survey of colonies and delineate boundaries in a time-bound manner, it said.

"LG also emphasized on access to social infrastructure and basic civic amenities for the residents. He further advised all concerned departments to work in a mission mode for successful implementation of PM-UDAY," the statement said.