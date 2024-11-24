Delhi LG Approves Recruitment Of 232 Doctors For Government Hospitals

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has approved the posting of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO-Doctors) in different hospitals of the Delhi Government as per their vacancy positions.

These doctors were appointed by UPSC as a result of concerted exercises to fill vacant positions, following LG Saxena's directions after taking over, the LG office said on Sunday.

They were assigned as Group "A" officials and would be posted to several hospitals, including Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospitals, among others, as well as other CDMO offices. Their assignments were completed through the NCSSA.

It is expected that these appointments will bring relief to the situation caused due to inordinate delays over the past many years in the appointment of permanent doctors, with the AAP government focusing on appointments on a contractual basis in an ad-hoc manner.

Earlier, on August 4, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged at a press conference that Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena's office is spreading falsehoods and ignoring the acute shortage of medical personnel in Delhi government hospitals.

Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that nature seems to repeatedly create opportunities to expose Delhi's LG Vinai Saxena, who is ruling Delhi, and reveal his truth to the whole country.

The Delhi Health Minister added, "The LG continuously hides behind his office and indirectly spreads lies to the public and the media. One such lie was again presented to the media yesterday from the LG's office. I request the LG stop hiding behind his office and indirectly prese nting lies to the public. Instead, he should hold a press conference and write these lies himself to present them to the media and the people of the country so that action can be taken against him for his falsehoods."