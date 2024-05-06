Delhi LG Calls For NIA Probe Against Kejriwal In Alleged Funding From Banned Terrorist Organisation 'Sikhs for Justice'

New Delhi: Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday proposed a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's purported acceptance of political funding from the banned terrorist group "Sikhs for Justice."

The LG received a complaint alleging that the AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, had received significant funds totalling USD 16 million from extremist Khalistani organisations. These funds were allegedly linked to efforts to secure the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and promote Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Saxena referred to a video (which he said was enclosed with the missive) in which Pannun declares Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party "received a staggering amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups."

"I am directed to forward a complaint dated 01.04.2024 (in original) received from Ashoo Mongia National General Secretary (World Hindu Federation India), alongwith printout of posts on platform 'X', made by Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, former worker of Aam Aadmi Party, referred in the enclosed letter and a pen drive as received," the letter stated.

"In his communication, the complainant has referred to the contents of a video (in enclosed pen drive), purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, (Khalistani terrorist and founder of banned organization Sikhs For Justice), wherein he has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal has received a staggering amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022," he stated.

"It has also been alleged that a clandestine meeting scurred in 2014 between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York. During the said meeting. Kejriwal purportedly promised to facilitate release of Devender Pal Bhullar, in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to Aam Aadmi Party."

The Principal Secretary of Lt Governor said that the complainant has requested for a comprehensive enquiry into the allegations regarding funding of Aam Aadmi Party by Extremist group Justice for Sikhs," the LG added in the letter.

"The complainant has also stated that as per tweets on Platform 'X' (erstwhile Twitter) Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, who was worker in AAP, shared a picture of Arvind Kejriwal and Sikh leaders that took place at Richmond Hill Gurudwara, New York, United Sates of America, in 2014 (a few copies of photographs enclosed). In his tweets he also confirmed that apart from attending public meetings, Kejriwal held a closed door meeting, at the Richmond Hills Gurudwara, with Pro-Khalistani Sikh Leaders. It has also been mentioned in the letter that Kejriwal wrote to former President Sh Pranab Mukherjee sexing clemency for Bhullar. In this context a copy of a letter by Arvind Kejriwal, addressed to one Sh. Iqbal Singh is enclosed. The letter dated 27.01.2014 mentions that 'Our government is sympathetic to the issue and would take all necessary steps to ensure full justice. It further mentions that 'Delhi Government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof. Bhullar and would be working on other issues including formation of SIT etc. The same was widely reported in the media. As per news reports of that time, Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding a written assurance for release of Bhullar. He ended the fast after receiving the letter from Kejriwal," the letter read.

Saxena has recommended that since the complaint is made against a Chief Minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organization, "the electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination."

"Keeping in view, the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations levelled in the complaint, Lt. Governor has desired that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, may consider referring the matter to National Investigation Agency for conducting comprehensive investigation into the matter," it stated.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22

Meanwhile,