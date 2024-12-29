Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered investigations into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab.

A Congress leader raised concerns in a letter about the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the "Punjab Government" stationed outside his residence in Delhi.

He claimed that "official vehicles" linked to these personnel had frequently been spotted outside his home which indicating the surveillance and intimidation.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said, "They (BJP and Congress) have no vision or plan for Delhi, and all their allegations and cases have always been proven false."

Responding to the development, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, "The Lt. Governor has taken cognisance of Sandeep Dikshit's complaint, as the charges levelled by Dikshit are grave, and it is imperative that prospective candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections are not intimidated and discouraged from participating in the democratic process."

The Delhi Congress chief further stated that after the AAP government's departments exposed Kejriwal's false promise of providing Rs 2100 to women and free treatment to the elderly, he was completely shaken and resorted to dubious methods to stay in power.

(With PTI Inputs)