DELHI NEWS

Delhi LG Saxena Praises Atishi, Says CM 'Thousand Times Better' Than Arvind Kejriwal

While lauding Atishi, LG Saxena appreciated that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman, but also added that Atishi is a "thousand times better than her predecessor."

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 10:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
Delhi LG Saxena Praises Atishi, Says CM 'Thousand Times Better' Than Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a conversation with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the party's ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday praised Delhi Chief Minister Atishi while also taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. LG Saxena appreciated that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman, but also added that Atishi is a "thousand times better than her predecessor."

"I am very happy that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman. I can say with confidence that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor...," he said while addressing at the 7th Convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

Notably, Kejriwal during his tenue as Chief Minister, was constantly at odds with LG Saxena, and the two made strong remarks against each other. The Delhi LG took to social media platform X, to inform about the event. He said that this convocation marks a celebration of progress and the vital role women play in shaping a technologically advanced and equitable future.

"Presided over the 7th Convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), in the presence of Hon'ble Delhi CM @AtishiAAP and Prof. Yogesh Singh, VC, DU. Young bright women graduating today will be breaking barriers, redefining gender roles, and stepping into a rapidly changing world with technical expertise and determination. Their bright, young minds are a testament to the innovation and resilience needed to lead in this era of transformation.," LG Saxena stated in a post on X.

"These young women carry not only the promise of bright futures but also a new-found responsibility to contribute to their parents and families, society, and nation-building. This convocation marks a celebration of progress and the vital role women play in shaping a technologically advanced and equitable future. My good wishes to the graduating students and their parents, as indeed to the faculty and the management of IGDTUW," he added.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

After coming out, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post, and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year. Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister. The assembly elections in Delhi will be held next year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' session is to be convened from November 29 to December 3, according to a notification released by the legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

"Hon'ble Members are informed that the sitting of the Third Part of Fifth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be reconvened on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi," read the official notification.

