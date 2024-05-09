Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: ED Likely To File First Chargesheet Against Arvind Kejriwal On Friday

New Delhi: After identifying Arvind Kejriwal as the kingpin in the previous chargesheets related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet against the Delhi Chief Minister mentioning him as an accused for the first time in the money laundering case.

According to the reports, the ED will file a chargesheet against Kejriwal on May 10 accusing him of being the key conspirator of the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. On the day ED is set to file the chargesheet against Delhi CM coincides with SC pronouncing the interim order on bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, ED on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional.

In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, the ED said no political leader has ever been granted interim bail for campaigning even if he is not contesting polls.

"It is relevant to note that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right," the agency said. It added that to its knowledge, "no political leader has been granted interim bail for campaigning even though he is not the contesting candidate. Even a contesting candidate is not granted interim bail if he is in custody for his own campaigning".

On Wednesday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the bench that heard Kejriwal's petition against his arrest in the case, said, "We will pronounce the interim order (on bail) on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken up on the same day."

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.