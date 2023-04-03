Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till April 17

New Delhi: A special court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had dismissed Sisodia's bail application on Friday saying he was "prima facie the architect" and played the "most important and vital role" in the alleged scam, extended his custody after he was produced before the court. Sisodia's judicial custody was to expire on Monday.

The judge passed the order on an application by the CBI claiming the investigation was at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam". Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The court is scheduled to hear on April 5 the arguments on Sisodia's bail application in the money laundering case, also linked to the alleged scam.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore, meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed the release of the senior AAP leader, who is in custody since February 26, at the moment will "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26 after several rounds of questioning.