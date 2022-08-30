New Delhi: Amid a row over the Delhi liquor scam, anti-corruption crusader and social activist Anna Hazare has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing his disappointment over the issue and calling him “power drunk.” In his letter addressed to Kejriwal, who was his companion during India Against Corruption movement in 2012, Hazare said that the Aam Aadmi Party which was a result of the anti-corruption movement has also started “following the path of other parties.”

“10 years ago on 18 September 2012, all the members of Team Anna had a meeting in Delhi. At that time, AAP had talked about adopting the political path. But you forgot that forming a political party was not the aim of our movement. At that time there was a belief in the public's mind about Team Anna,” the noted Gandhian activist said in the read.

“Just as there is an intoxication of alcohol, in the same way, there is an intoxication of power. You too have drowned in the intoxication of such power,” he added.

Anna Hazare writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal over New Liquor Policy



"Had expected a similar policy(like Maharashtra's). But you didn't do it.People seem to be trapped in a circle of money for power&power for money. It doesn't suit a party that emerged from a major movement,"he writes pic.twitter.com/4yTvc0XI5K August 30, 2022

CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker

Hazare’s explosive letter to Kejriwal, who was once his close aide, came on a day when the CBI searched Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's locker in connection with the liquor scam probe.

A team of about five Central Bureau of Investigation officials reached the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital, to execute the search, officials said. Sisodia was at the bank with his wife.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

On August 19, the federal probe agency raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence. Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as "fake" and based on "mere sources".