Delhi Liquor Scam: Big Relief For Manish Sisodia, AAP Leader Allowed To Meet Ailing Wife Once A Week

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday granted former Delhi Deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia permission to visit his ailing wife once a week while he remains in custody. Sisodia, who was present during the hearing, is currently detained in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

Sisodia's Plea For Relief

Seeking reprieve, Sisodia has appealed for regular bail in the Delhi Excise policy case, along with requesting custody parole to visit his wife twice weekly. Despite opposition from the CBI counsel, the court, presided over by Special Judge M K Nagpal, allowed Sisodia to meet his wife once a week, with provision for the attending doctor to visit during these meetings.

Represented by senior advocate Mohit Mathur, Sisodia emphasized the necessity of these visits, citing his family responsibilities, which include an ailing wife, a son abroad, and an elderly mother. However, the court remained cautious, questioning the urgency of the visitation rights and noting previous instances where such privileges were granted.

Ongoing Legal Battle

The court scheduled the hearing for Sisodia's regular bail plea on February 12, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) slated to present its arguments. This legal saga has seen Sisodia's previous bail applications denied by various courts, including the Supreme Court, with his latest plea for review also met with rejection in December 2023.

Delhi Liquor Scam

Sisodia's alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise policy case stems from his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, followed by subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, 2023. Despite fleeting moments of relief, such as custody parole granted during Diwali in November 2023, Sisodia is entwined in a protracted legal battle with uncertain outcomes.