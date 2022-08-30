Agartala: Amid an ongoing war of words with the AAP, BJP president JP Nadda has now said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer questions related to the alleged liquor scam and prove the innocence of his ministers in the court. The BJP chief, while addressing a press conference in Agartala, accused Kejriwal of trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam.

"Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said.

"You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said.

CBI raids against Manish Sisodia

It may be recalled that the CBI raided Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence and some other Delhi government officials following recommendation from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Manish Sisodia was later arrested by the CBI. Delhi’s ruling AAP has called the CBI raids a political witch-hunt and vendetta by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Based on the LG's recommendations, the CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, is an accused in the case.

"A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" the BJP president added.

Nadda said nobody is above the Constitution of the country. "Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targeting Kejriwal.

Sisodia on Monday claimed that the "Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is going to come to see his bank locker tomorrow" adding that nothing will be found in the locker like nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at his residence on August 19.

The AAP No.2 further said that he and his family would fully cooperate in the investigation."Tomorrow, CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI. My family and I will fully cooperate in the investigation," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

FIR in Delhi liquor scam case

Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, several unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case by the CBI. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

The FIR said that "facts in the matter prima facie disclose the commission of offences" punishable under section 120-B, 477A IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988" against the accused.

The premises of the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Anand Tiwari were among those searched.CBI had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight accused - all private persons - in connection with the CBI case for alleged irregularities in the excise policy.It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

It was further alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties and making false entries in their books of accounts.