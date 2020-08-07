हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi liquor shops to remain open for one more hour

The Delhi government has extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the national capital by one hour, the move will also help increase the government's revenue, an official said.

Delhi liquor shops to remain open for one more hour

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the national capital by one hour, the move will also help increase the government's revenue, an official told PTI.

According to a new order issued by the excise department on Thursday, the liquor shops in Delhi can now stay open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to 9 pm.

"In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..Dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders," the order stated.

Of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by the four government corporations - the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer''s Cooperative Wholesale Store.

The remaining 389 liquor shops are privately-owned.

 

