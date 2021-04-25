Delhi lockdown till May 3, here are five things you need to know

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) announced that the lockdown in Delhi will be extended to May 3 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Chief Minister said that all restrictions will remain in place for the duration of the lockdown as well.

दिल्ली में कोरोना की मौजूदा स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/NnrPKKbSj4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 25, 2021

The COVID-19-induced lockdown in the national capital was earlier supposed to be in effect till April 26 morning. With the announcement, it is clear that it will now remain in place till May 3.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.

The chief minister said the onslaught of coronavirus has not subsided even as the government had imposed six days lockdown as the last weapon in its arsenal.

"Everybody voted for the extension of lockdown. The positivity rate reached up to 36-37 per cent in the past few days although it has slightly dipped now. It is around 29 per cent today," he said.

To keep watch on oxygen availability, the Delhi government has decided that the manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will update supply and consumption data every two hours on a portal set up by it.

He said the Centre has further increased Delhi's oxygen quota by 10 tonnes per day and hoped the chaotic situation due to the oxygen crisis in Delhi will end in a few days.

"The Centre has increased Delhi's quota from 480 tonnes to 490 tonnes per day. But, we are yet to receive the full quota. Currently, only 330-335 tonnes per day supply is being received by us," he said.

The chief minister said his government is receiving much support from the Centre and both are properly coordinating to solve the oxygen supply problem.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday (April 24) as well as over 24,000 fresh cases.

The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period

Several hospitals in the national capital are grappling with a severe shortage of medical oxygen.

Here are five things you need to know:

1. Malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums will remain closed till 30 April.

2. During the curfew, movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons (on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card).

3. During the curfew, movement of persons for funeral related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed.

4. No restriction on inter-state as well as intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass required for such movements.

5. Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed

Zee News requests everyone to stay indoors and only go out if it is an emergency.

