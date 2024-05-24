Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 Polling, Timing, Key Constituencies And Candidates

New Delhi: The stage for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls is all set in the National Capital to conduct a poll on June 25, Saturday. Delhi total consists of 7 parliamentary constituencies which are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi. The other states and UTs that are going to polls in Phase 6 are Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir. The vote counting for all the seats will take place on June 4.

Phase 6 Voting Timing And Date

In this phase, 58 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls, consisting of 8 States and Union territories are all set to polls on May 25. The Voting will begin at 7 AM tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Seats And Candidates

Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Aggarwal (INC)

North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) vs Kanhaiya Kumar (INC)

East Delhi: Harsh Malhotra (BJP) vs Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) vs Somnath Bharti (AAP)

North West Delhi: Yogender Chandolia (BJP) vs Udit Raj (INC)

West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP) vs Mahabal Mishra (AAP)

South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP) vs Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)