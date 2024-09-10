Delhi LoP Vijender Gupta Writes To President, Seeks Dismissal Of AAP Govt

Delhi BJP Ex-President Vijender Gupta, along with seven other MLAs wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu and urged for her "urgent intervention" in the alleged constitutional crisis plaguing Delhi. They requested the President Murmu to dismiss the "AAP Government in Delhi". The letter has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs "for appropriate attention."

Earlier on August 30 also, a delegation of members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Friday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention in the alleged constitutional crisis in Delhi.

The delegation met the President and submitted a memorandum on Friday highlighting a series of concerns about the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Due to the continuous constitutional violations and governance failures in Delhi, all the BJP MLAs along with me met Her Excellency President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on 30 August 2024 and submitted a memorandum of the failures of the Delhi Government.

Taking cognizance of the memorandum, Her Excellency the President has sent it to the Home Secretary, Home Ministry for appropriate action. I am confident that appropriate action will be taken against the Aam Aadmi Party which has lost the moral right to remain in power," said the Delhi BJP President Vijender Gupta.

The delegation members consisting of MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar, and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Anand, urged President Murmu to dismiss the current AAP government under Article 356 of the Constitution.

In the memorandum submitted to the President, it was stated that critical orders that require the Chief Minister's signature have been kept pending with no urgency to resolve the matter. The memorandum further claimed that the situation has led to a "complete breakdown of governance in Delhi."

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for over four months on serious corruption charges related to the Delhi excise policy scam. Despite this, he refuses to resign from his position, creating an unprecedented constitutional crisis. This situation of such moral bankruptcy from the head of a state was unforeseen by our Constitution's farmers," it mentioned.