Delhi man, 29, stabbed to death for interactions with a girl

A 29-year-old married man was stabbed to death by three persons for his alleged frequent interactions with the sister of one of them despite repeated objections, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Salman. He married four years ago and has two children and a mother.

Police said two women had been apprehended in connection with the incident on Monday night, and efforts are to catch the three absconding men. According to the police, the victim's mother, a resident of Trilokpuri, approached Mayur Vihar police station with a complaint stating that her son Salman used to speak to a girl residing near their house before his marriage. Both the families always objected to their friendship.

On Monday, at about 10 pm, the girl called Salman near her house and talked to him. Meanwhile, her sister spotted them talking to each other and alerted her family. She immediately called her brother Fardeen, alias Addu, who came to the spot along with two-three persons and started abusing and beating Salman. The girl's sister and mother instigated Fardeen and his associates to teach a lesson to Salman, the victim's mother alleged in her complaint.

According to the complaint, Fardeen stabbed Salman with a knife, and when the victim's mother called out for help, Fardeen and his associates ran away from the spot.

Salman was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Mayur Vihar on the complaint of mother of the deceased.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute