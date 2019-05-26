close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Delhi

Delhi: Man dies after jumping off Yamuna bridge at DND flyway

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over a 'family dispute' by jumping off the Yamuna bridge at the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, police said Sunday.

Delhi: Man dies after jumping off Yamuna bridge at DND flyway

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over a 'family dispute' by jumping off the Yamuna bridge at the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, police said Sunday.

The body of the man, identified as Virender Singh, was fished out at around 2 pm on Sunday, a day after he jumped into the Yamuna river, they said. Singh was a resident of Radhey Shyam Park extension, Parvana Marg. He was unmarried, they added.

Police said they were informed regarding drowning of a man in the Yamuna river at 11.03 pm on Saturday.

According to police, they spotted a motorcycle parked on the Yamuna bridge at DND flyway.

It surfaced during investigation that the bike rider had jumped into the river. He was working as a driver of a chartered accountant, a senior police officer said.

Another motorcyclist who is witness to the incident told police that Singh was coming from Noida side and suddenly stopped his bike on the Yamuna bridge and jumped into the river. He left his mobile phone, wallet containing essential documents including PAN card, Driving License and Aadhaar card on the bike before jumping into the river, the officer said.

The motorcyclist informed about the incident to a guard, he added. Rescue operations were carried out with the help of District Disaster Management Authority and the National Disaster Relief Force.

However, the body could not be recovered on the same day, the officer said. During the search operations on Sunday, Singh's body was recovered from the Yamuna river at about 2 pm and the inquest proceedings were carried out, he said.

Live TV

The body has been preserved in AIIMS hospital, he added. Statements of the family members were recorded and no foul play is reported so far, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Singh was allegedly under stress over "a family dispute", due to which he took the extreme step, he said.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday after which the body will be handed over to his family members, police said.

Tags:
DelhiYamuna bridgeDND flyaway
Next
Story

Saradha chit fund scam: CBI summons ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, asks him to appear before it on Monday

Must Watch

PT14M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Know about PM Narendra Modi's new slogan ''Nara''