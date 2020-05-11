Delhi man kills wife after heated argument, surrenders before cops

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri following a heated argument. After committing the act, he surrendered himself before the police. The incident took place on Sunday (May 10) night, said police.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver by profession, told police that he and his wife had a heated discussion last night which resulted in a scuffling, during which he strangulated her. He surrendered himself at the AMbedkar Nagar police station at around 12:30 am.

"On visiting his house, the woman's body was found lying on a bed. A strangulation mark was found on her neck," police said.

The body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary and the accused was taken into custody.