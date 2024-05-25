Advertisement
Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Mundka Industrial Area

The officials of Delhi Fire Services informed us that no casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

May 25, 2024
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Saturday evening at a car accessories manufacturing factory near the Mundka industrial area in outer Delhi, officials said.

The officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) informed that they received a call at 4.30 pm reporting that a fire broke out in the factory which is located near metro pillar number 610.

At least 26 fire tenders deployed into service and are trying to douse the fire, the officer said, PTI reported.

The officer informed that no casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

The car accessories manufacturing factory is located in a single-storey house and spread over a larger area. The thick black smoke was seen at the site because of the chemicals and plastic items kept in the factory, the officer informed.

