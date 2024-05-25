Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Mundka Industrial Area

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Saturday evening at a car accessories manufacturing factory near the Mundka industrial area in outer Delhi, officials said.

The officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) informed that they received a call at 4.30 pm reporting that a fire broke out in the factory which is located near metro pillar number 610.

At least 26 fire tenders deployed into service and are trying to douse the fire, the officer said, PTI reported.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a factory in the Mundka area of Delhi. A total of 26 fire tenders were present at the site. More details awaited.



(Source: Fire) pic.twitter.com/8Cm45PL77h — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The officer informed that no casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

The car accessories manufacturing factory is located in a single-storey house and spread over a larger area. The thick black smoke was seen at the site because of the chemicals and plastic items kept in the factory, the officer informed.