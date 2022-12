Delhi MCD Election 2022: Final list of AAP winning candidates and wards

Delhi MCD Election 2022: The Delhi municipal elections, which took place on December 4, with all three major parties contesting at all Delhi constituencies. The results are underway and will be announced today on December 8th 2022. Following the ward division, this will be the national capital's first municipal election. While the Congress party is only contesting candidates for 247 seats, the BJP and the AAP have each fielded 250 candidates for all wards.

In the previous polls, BJP bagged 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP party won 48 seats and Congress settled for 27. After a notification from the union home ministry, there are now 250 civic wards instead of the previous 272 in the national capital.

Full list of AAP winning candidates of the MCD election 2022:

Wards AAP winning candidates Ward No. 78- Bazar Sita Ram Rafia Mahir Ward No. 17- Bhalswa Ajit Yadav Ward No. 25- Budh Vihar Amrit Lal Jain Ward No. 9- Sant Nagar Ruby Rawat Ward No. 43- Sultanpuri-A Bobby Kinnar Ward No. 74- Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Swahney (Sabby) Ward No. 87- Ranjeet Nagar Ankush Narang Ward No. 101- Tilak Nagar Ashok Manu Ward No. 24- Vijay Vihar Pushpa Solanki West Patel Nagar Kavita Chauhan Ward No. 98- Subhash Nagar Manju Setia Ward No. 19- Sarup Nagar Jogender Rana (Bunty) Ward No. 118- Sagarpur Simmi Yadav Ward No. 72- Sadar Bazar Usha Sharma Ward No. 21- Rohini-A Pradeep Mittal Moti Nagar Alka Dhingra Molarband Hem Chand Goyal Ward No. 155- Mehrauli Rekha Chaudhary Ward No. 105- Mahaveer Enclave Praveen Rajpoot Madanpur Khadar East Praveen Kumar Ward No. 71- Kishan Ganj Pooja Maan Singh Ward No. 102- Khyala Shilpa Kaur Ward No. 132- Kapashera Aarti Yadav Ward No. 104- Janakpuri South Dimple Ahuja Jaitpur Sultana Aabad Ward No. 108- Hastsal Rakhi Yadav Ward No. 194- Gharoli Priyanka Gautam Ward No. 86- East Patel Nagar Dr Shelly Oberoi Ward No. 130- Dwarka-C Sunita Ward No. 142- Daryaganj Sarika Chaudhary Ward No. 164- Dakshin Puri Prem Chauhan Ward No. 73- Civil Lines Vikas Tank Ward No. 171- Chhitranjan Park Ashu Thakur Ward No. 1- Narela Sweta Khatri Ward No. 2- Bankner Dinesh Kumar Ward No. 4- Alipur Deep Kumar Ward No. 6- Burari Ashish Tyagi Ward No. 10- Jharoda Gagan Choudhary Ward No. 11- Timarpur Promila Gupta Ward No. 24- Vijay Vihar Pushpa Solanki Ward No. 42- Mangol Puri Rajesh Kunar Ward No. 77- Delhi Gate Kiran Bala Ward No. 85- West Patel Nagar Kavita Chauhan Ward No. 90- Moti Nagar Alka Dhingra Ward No. 112- Sainik Enclave Nirmala Kumari Ward No. 117- Dabri Tillotma Chaudhary Ward No. 118- Sagarpur Simmi Yadav Ward No. 141- Rajendranagar Arti Chawla Ward No. 152- RK Puram Dharamvir Singh Ward No. 159- Chhatarpur Pinky Tyagi Ward No. 197- Patpar Ganj Seema Mann Singh Ward No. 178- Tughlakabad Sugandha Ward No. 179- Pul Pehladpur Rakesh Lohia Ward No. 180- Badarpur Manju Devi Ward No. 181- Molarband Hem Chand Goyal Ward No. 184- Jaitpur Sultana Aabad Ward No. 185- Madanpur Khadar East Praveen Kumar Ward No. 192- Trilokpuri Vijay Kumar Ward No. 217- Dilshad Colony Behn Preeti Ward No. 76- Chandani Mahal Aaley Mohammed Ward No. 88- Baljeet Nagar Runakshi Sharma Ward No. 93- Madipur Sahil Gangwal Ward No. 121- Dwarka-A Ram Niwas Ward No. 191- Mayur Vihar Phase-I Beena Ward No. 1- Narela Sweta Khatri Ward No. 7- Kadipur Munesh Devi Ward No. 15- Adarsh Nagar Anubhav Dhir Ward No. 75- Jama Masjid Sultana Abad Ward No. 105- Janak Puri South Dimple Ahuja Ward No. 3- Holambi Kalan Neha Ward No. 205- IP Extension Rachna Ward No. 14- Dhirpur Neha Aggarwal Ward No. 18- Jahangir Puri Timsy Sharma Ward No. 19- Sarup Nagar Joginder Singh Ward No. 22- Rohini-B Suman Anil Rana Ward No. 26- Pooth Kalan Ritu Mukesh Kumar Ward No. 162- Tigri JYOTI PRAKASH JARWAL