Delhi MCD Election 2022 Zee News Exit Poll: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP set to SWEEP civic polls, likely to win 134-146 wards

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks set to sweep the keenly-contested Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, according to the Zee News exit polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win between 134-146 seats of the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the incumbent BJP is expected to win between 82-94 wards, Congress 8-14 wards and Others 14-19 wards.

According to the Zee News exit polls. Delhi's ruling party is also likely to secure the highest vote share of 46% followed by BJP (39%), Congress (11%) and Others 4%.

One of the major findings of the Zee News Exit poll suggests that Kejriwal's AAP has become a top choice for first-time voters in the 18-25 age category. In the same category, nearly 50% voters prefer AAP, BJP 40%, Congress 8% and Others 4%.

In the 26-35 age category, AAP is again liked by 46% voters, BJP 35%, Congress 15, and Others 4% In the 50+ age category, AAP leads the pack again with 46% voters, BJP 45%, Congress 10%

According to an exit poll by Aaj Tak, the AAP is predicted to get between 149-171 wards. Another exit poll by Times Now shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party getting anywhere between 146 and 156 wards.

According to Zee News exit polls, nearly 62% of respondents said there was a marked improvement in the quality of education being provided in govt-run schools in Delhi under the AAP government. The Delhi government's reforms in the education sector seem to have clicked well with the local voters in the MCD polls,

Garbage collection, landfills, poor waste management top issues in MCD polls

Garbage collection and landfills emerged as one of the biggest issues in the fight between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, which has been controlling municipal bodies for 15 years.

There were 1,349 candidates in the fray and over 1.45 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise. Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 were held on Sunday for 250 municipal wards of the national capital. According to the data provided by the election commission, around 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi MCD polls 2020.

The AAP's performance - if the exit poll predictions come true when the final results are announced - would be a big setback for the BJP, which has been controlling the MCD for the past 15 years. During the MCD poll campaign, Kejriwal's big promise that the AAP would root out the rampant corruption in the BJP-controlled MCD - seems to have worked in the favour of Delhi's ruling party. If the exit polls predictions come true, it would mean Kejriwal's party has shown a stellar performance despite the BJP sending its top leaders to Delhi for the MCD election campaign.

The BJP's strategy of connecting the Delhi local election with national issues and bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development for all" message to the doorsteps of Delhi residents has failed to stop the AAP's rise. With the AAP controlling both the Delhi government and the municipal body, Kejriwal's party is likely to have a smooth run in carrying out basic urban projects.

It may be recalled that the MCD was earlier divided into three zones - north, south and east. The three were merged into a single entity before the election.

50% voting in MCD polls

Around 50% voting was recorded on December 4 in the election to the 250 municipal wards in Delhi, with main rivals BJP and AAP claiming victory in the high-stakes contest. No major glitches in electronic voting machines were reported and the voting passed off peacefully with high security observed at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations where more than 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed, officials said.

Several people in North-East Delhi and some other areas complained that their names were missing from the voters' lists. Anil Kumar, the Delhi Congress president, was among the people who could not vote. The BJP said it has filed a complaint with the State election commission over the missing names.

The polls are crucial for the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal as they seek expansion of the party ahead of the 2024 General Elections in the country. A victory in the MCD polls will not only cement AAP's place in Delhi but will fuel its aspiration to emerge as a serious contender to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national scene.

Trifurcation of MCD

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as Chief Minister. Between 2012 and 2022, Delhi had 272 wards and three corporations —North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi municipal corporations. These three civic bodies were reunified into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi which came into existence on May 22.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53%.

The final results of the MCD polls will be announced on December 7.