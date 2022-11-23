Delhi MCD polls 2022: BJP attacks AAP over corruption, says THIS

New Delhi: Putting its best foot ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the Kejriwal-led party is being exposed of indulging in corruption and is speaking lies. Speaking to the media, Pradhan said that Delhi people are angry with the ruling state party and will vote for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming MCD elections.

“People are excited to vote for BJP. The common people are connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are angry about the corrupt party currently ruling here,” Pradhan said. Predicting a big win in the polls, the Union Minister said, “There is no doubt that BJP will win here.”

Delhi | They (AAP) are being exposed, and have spoken all sorts of lies. They indulged in corruption and betrayed the people of Delhi. Did their doctor ask them to give a 5-star hotel treatment to Satyendra Jain?: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/NDmfeOoXjS — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Pradhan also questioned Delhi’s Chief Minister over Satyendar Jain’s special treatment in jail and said, “Did their doctor ask them to give a 5-star hotel treatment to Satyendra Jain?”

Earlier today, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel sought votes for the party by 'exposing' AAP by singing and acting in the street play "Ham Anna Ke Chelen Hain." He said that the 'Nukkad Natak written by him will expose how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, who claimed to be disciples of anti-graft leader Anna Hazare, went on to indulge in corruption.

Meanwhile, the senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the people of Delhi would give a "befitting response" to the BJP, which had "failed" to perform its primary responsibility during its 15-year tenure in charge of the civic body.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year - for three straight terms. Elections to the 250-ward MCD is scheduled for December 4 while the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

