Delhi MCD polls: State Election Commission to announce dates at 4 PM today

According to sources, the elections are expected to be held in the first week of December. The model code of conduct will also come into force from the day the poll dates are declared, said sources.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 are likely to be announced on Friday evening. The State Election Commission has called a press conference at 4 p.m. in this regard.

The State EC has reserved and delimited the wards. Before delimitation, the MCD had 272 wards which have now been reduced to 250, wherein the polls will be held.

The EC has appointed Returning Officers and has taken the objections and suggestions of the public as well as political parties into consideration, by setting up polling booths at the ward level.

