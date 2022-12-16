DELHI MCD SCHOOL SHOCKER! Teacher THROWS girl from 1st floor, hits her with scissors

In a sensational case, a teacher of a Municipal Corporation-run government in Delhi has been arrested for throwing a girl student from first floor the school and hitting her with scissors.

A sensational case has been reported from Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The girl has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The police has taken the accused teacher into custody and his interrogation is on.

This incident took place at the primary school located in Model Basti of Karol Bagh area of the capital. The female teacher, named Geeta Deshwal, first thrashed the student, Vandana, studying in class 5, and later attacked her with scissors on the head. Even after this, she was not satisfied, so she threw her down from the first floor.

Faught with teacher who came to rescue:

According to information, when a teacher named Geeta Deshwal beat up Vandana, another teacher Riya tried to save the girl, but despite this, Geeta did not leave the girl, during which Geeta also had a fight with Riya. After this, teacher Geeta grabbed Vandana's hair and took her to the balcony and threw her into the gallery outside the first floor.

Other people present there called the police and informed about the incident. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured girl to Hindu Rao Hospital. Local people say that small incidents like this have been happening in this girls school in the past as well.

The hospitalized student told that she had not done anything wrong, yet the teacher first beat her and then threw her. The police have registered the case under section 307 of the IPC and have started the investigation.

