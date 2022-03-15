Delhi Metro Alert! Important advisory issued for Holi Day. Check here

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday (March 14) informed that the metro services will not be available on the occasion of Holi on March 18. On Holi (March 18) all metro services including Rapid Metro/Airport Express will be unavailable till 2:30 pm.

"On Holi March 18, metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines & will continue normally thereafter," tweeted DMRC.

Services on all lines will normally start at 2:30 from terminal stations.

