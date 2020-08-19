Delhi Metro commuters to get smart cards with auto top up facility

In a good news for Delhi Metro commuters, they will soon get an opportunity to use a new type of Smart Card which comes with an Auto Top Up feature, which will allow the commuters to recharge it automatically at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of the Metro stations. An app named ‘Autope’ has been specially developed for this purpose.

"The Smart Cards issued by the ‘Autope’ will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of Smart Card goes below Rs. 100 and will automatically recharge the card with Rs. 200 at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Entry Gate itself. ‘Autope’ will auto-debit the topped up value from customer’s linked card/bank account the next working day," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a press release.

"To avail the services of ‘Autope’ Smart Card, the users will be required to register by downloading the ‘Autope’ app (available on Google Play store for Android users and Apple store for iPhone users) or register at Autope’s mobile site autope.in and link their Bank / Credit Card / UPI account to the Card as a onetime exercise. A nominal fee (maximum of 1%) will be charged as convenience fee from the customer for each transaction," added the DMRC press release.

Those commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro Smart Cards can also get the Auto Top Up feature enabled in their cards by registering through this Autope. This feature is going to prove highly beneficial for commuters when they will have to follow a new travel protocol after the resumption of metro services in Delhi.

"This new measure will eliminate the need for queuing up at the Metro Stations to recharge the Smart Card. Generally, even in case of online recharges, the card needs to be presented to Add Value Machines (AVMs) for the store value to get validated; ‘Autope’ eliminates the AVM layer as well," said DMRC.

Autope Mobile App will soon be available for download on Apple store.

"This initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters. This new feature/card empowers a commuter to get his/her smart card auto topped up at AFC Gates across the network which will help him/her to have seamless travel without worrying about top-up from time to time," said Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC.