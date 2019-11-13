Delhi metro stations to sell tickets for India International Trade Fair from November 14

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets from Thursday. However, from Thursday the tickets for only ‘Business Days’ that is from 14-17 November will be sold.

The ticket for ‘General Public Days’ will be sold from Tuesday, as the fair will open for the general public from November 19 to 27.

The IITF entry tickets for both 'Business' Days and 'General Public' Days will be available at only 66 selected Metro stations.

The names of these stations are:

1. Line -1

(Red line) New Buss Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdra, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.

2. Line -2 (Yellow line) Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, G.T.B Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, INA, Hauz Khas, Saket, Huda City Centre.

3. Line -3

(Blue line) Noida Electronic City, Noida Sector-52, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, R.K.Ashram, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor.

4. Line -4

(Blue line) Vaishali, Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Karkarduma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar

Laxmi Nagar.

5. Line -5 (Green line) Ashok Park Main, Peeragarhi, Mundka, Bus Stand (Pandit Shree Ram Shamra)

6. Line -6 (Violet line) Kashmere Gate -6, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Govind Puri, Badarpur Border, Escort Mujesar.

7. Line -7(Pink line) Durgabai Deshmukh, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome-7, Shiv Vihar

8. Line -8 (Magenta line) Janakpuri West-8, Munirka, Botanical Garden-8.

9. Airport Line Dwarka Sector-21.

To take a note IITF ticket will not be available for sale at Pragati Maidan Metro Station.

The IITF tickets will be available at the metro stations for both Business as well as General Days can be purchased from Customer Care Centres of these Metro stations from 08:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on all days.

However, at Indraprastha, ITO & Mandi House Metro Stations, tickets would be sold from 09.00 AM to 04.30 PM only.

To cater to the rush during the Trade Fair, additional ticketing counters, guards, officers & staff will be deployed at Pragati Maidan Metro station and other stations as required.

Here are the details of the prices of IITF tickets:

Business Days Visitors – Rs 500/-

General Public Tickets - Weekdays: Rs 60 (adult) and Rs 40 (child)

Weekends: Rs 120 (adult) and Rs 60 (child)



Sale of entry tickets may be closed earlier as per instructions by ITPO.