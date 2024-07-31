Delhi Metro Train Viral News : Man Slaps The Other With Chappal, Receives A Return ‘Thappad’ - Watch Video

Delhi Metro is known for its service but it is more famous for unique, strange, and shocking videos. Many of us have enjoyed the viral content surfacing the internet. Delhi metro passengers have witnessed many different things like metro concerts, dance shows, and noisy to aggressive fights. One such video of Delhi Metro has been breaking the internet since being posted.

Watch Viral Video:

Kalesh b/w Two Guys inside Delhi Metro

pic.twitter.com/uIll8KqCWk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 30, 2024

The viral video floating on the internet shows two men indulging in physical fights inside the metro for unknown reasons. Netizens are caught with varied reactions in the comment section. Some are finding it hilarious while others are asking about the security facilities.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ghar Ke Kalesh on July 30 with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Guys inside Delhi Metro” In the recording a man is seen taking out his slipper and beating the other man with it. In response, the other man slapped him tightly and walked away from the man.

The video has received more than 1 million views within 24 hours and is still increasing with over 3000 likes and 100 comments. Many internet users are looking at it as a normal day-to-day incident from the Delhi metro.

One of the users commented, “Bro waited his entire life just to get hit by a slow slipper shot.” Another said, “Delhi metro has most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality show everyday. No one can beat Delhi metro, only passengers get beaten.”

Third added, “Delhi metro is full of entertainment nowadays, you can see action scenes, romantic, love making, gossips and songs also”

A Fourth user joined with, “It looks like he is drunk. How can someone take out slippers and beat another person inside the metro? Hopefully, Delhi Police will take strict action and henceforth such people will not be allowed to enter the metro.”