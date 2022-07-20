The Delhi Metro rail services are affected on the blue line stretch between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations since Tuesday morning following a suspected case of cable theft, an official said.

Notably, Yamuna Bank metro station is the junction point from where the Delhi Metro goes to either Vaishali or Noida. "The cable theft has resulted in track circuit drop (signalling issue) in this section restricting the trains to move in manual mode with limited speed of up to 25 KMPH only," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

It further said that due to this issue, there will be minor bunching of trains between these two stations. It was officially learnt that the restoration work on this stretch will be completed only during night hours after closure of revenue services, since `access to track` will be necessary for up to 3 hours to identify the exact location of the theft and carry out necessary replacement work.

The DMRC said to inform passengers about the same, regular announcements are being made at the stations and inside the trains on Blue Line. "The information has also been shared through social media," it said.