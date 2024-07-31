Advertisement
RAU'S IAS

Delhi Minister Atishi, Mayor Face 'Go Back' Chants On Meeting UPSC Students In Old Rajinder Nagar -Watch

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi Marlena and Mayor Shelly Oberoi arrived in Old Rajinder Nagar to address the growing unrest among UPSC aspirants protesting the tragic death of three students at Rau IAS Academy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi Marlena and Mayor Shelly Oberoi arrived in Old Rajinder Nagar to address the growing unrest among UPSC aspirants protesting the tragic death of three students at Rau IAS Academy. The deaths have sparked significant outrage, with students expressing their frustration and demanding justice through a vigorous protest.

Upon their arrival, Minister Atishi and Mayor Oberoi were met with a wave of chants from the protesters, who repeatedly shouted "Go Back" in opposition to the officials' presence. Despite the tension, both Minister Atishi and Mayor Oberoi engaged with the students, participating in discussions aimed at addressing their grievances.

 

Minister Atishi, speaking to the assembled protesters, emphasized the need to wait for the completion of the official inquiry report before taking any action. “Taking actions without the report might exonerate the guilty parties,” Atishi said.

“I have allotted seven days for the report’s completion, and actions will be taken based on the findings.” During the meeting, Atishi proposed a collaborative approach to address the issues surrounding coaching centers in Delhi.

She asked the protesting students to nominate ten representatives who would work with the government to draft new regulations for these institutions. Until the new legislation is finalized, Atishi assured the students that a temporary office would be set up to hear and address their grievances.

Atishi also announced that a panel comprising students and officials would have one month to finalize the draft for the new law on coaching centers. This move is intended to regulate these centers similarly to how schools are managed, ensuring better oversight and accountability.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also weighed in on the situation, affirming the Delhi government’s commitment to introducing legislation that will regulate coaching institutes. “The students have made their voices heard. The Delhi government is dedicated to implementing this law, mirroring the regulatory frameworks applied to schools,” Bhardwaj added.

The student protests have highlighted significant concerns about the regulation of coaching centers and the need for effective measures to prevent future tragedies. 

