DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai To Review Air Pollution Plan As City Chokes On Smog

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a meeting with various departments on Thursday to ensure the effective implementation of measures outlined in the Centre’s air pollution control plan.

Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai To Review Air Pollution Plan As City Chokes On Smog

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a meeting with various departments on Thursday to ensure the effective implementation of measures outlined in the Centre’s air pollution control plan, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 1 pm, PTI quoted an official as saying. Rai had earlier reprimanded the departments concerned for their laxity in executing the air pollution control plan and urged them to establish a monitoring mechanism for overseeing the teams responsible for enforcing anti-air pollution measures.

The meeting comes as Delhi’s air quality fluctuated between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories on Thursday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions hindering the dispersion of pollutants.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the capital’s Air Quality Index stood at 393 at 9 am on Thursday. Its 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 401 on Wednesday. It was 397 on Tuesday. It was 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, 279 on Friday and 437 on Thursday.

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur revealed that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38 per cent of the national capital’s air pollution on Wednesday. This is projected to rise to 40 per cent on Thursday. An official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that calm winds and low temperatures are allowing accumulation of pollutants and relief is unlikely over the next few days.

