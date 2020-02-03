हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

Delhi-Mumbai flight of Indigo Airlines receives hoax bomb threat

As per standard operating procedure (SOP), all the passengers were deplaned and luggage was offloaded for security check.

Delhi-Mumbai flight of Indigo Airlines receives hoax bomb threat

New Delhi: A Delhi-Mumbai flight of IndiGo received a bomb threat on Sunday (February 2)  just after boarding of passengers was completed at the Indra Gandi airport in Delhi which later turned out to be a hoax, said sources. As per standard operating procedure (SOP), all the passengers were deplaned and luggage was offloaded for security check.

Indigo staff informed that aircraft was thoroughly checked and no bomb was found. "A call was received around 5.45 pm on Sunday just after the passengers boarded the Delhi-Mumbai flight. All the passengers were then deplaned and the plane was checked. There was no bomb on the plane. The call was a hoax'', said a source. 

Earlier, on January 16, a full emergency was declared on Indigo's for Pune-Jaipur flight (6E 6129) at 4.26 am. The flight landed safely in Mumbai at 4:36 am and the full emergency was withdrawn at 4.43 am. However, the reason for the full emergency was not known.

