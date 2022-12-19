topStoriesenglish
CHILD MARRIAGE IN DELHI

Delhi: Muslim Girl, 15, FORCEFULLY married to UP man; Complaints of BRUTAL TORTURE by in-laws

The girl informed the Commission that she got pregnant, and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus, but were unsuccessful. She has alleged that her husband and in-laws often beat her up. She also alleged that her husband even hit her with a hot tava, electric wire and screw driver.

Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

An shocking incident of child marriage and abuse has surfanced in Delhi. The Delhi Commission for Women has received a complaint from the girl who stated that she was married in February 2022 at the age of 15 years in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The girl informed the Commission that she got pregnant, and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus, but were unsuccessful. She has alleged that her husband and in-laws often beat her up. She also alleged that her husband even hit her with a hot tava, electric wire and screw driver.

She has stated that her husband threw her out from her matrimonial house, and thereafter she came to Delhi to her parental home where she is presently residing, said the Commission. In this regard, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police. The Commission has sought a copy of FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter. The Commission has sought an action taken report in the matter latest by December 22.

Maliwal stated, "We have received a complaint of child marriage and abuse with a 15-year-old girl. The girl has been subjected to extreme brutality by her husband and in-laws. I know that Muslim personal law allows for marriage of girls above the age of 15 years. I however believe that this is archaic, medieval and barbaric and the law of the land i.e. POCSO should apply in such cases."

The DCW Chief said that an FIR should be registered and strong action should be taken against the accused persons.

