Delhi-NCR air pollution: Centre forms 5-member Enforcement Task Force to monitor compliance

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR on Friday (Dec 3) filed an affidavit in the apex court saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution.

The Commission said that an Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted in exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators, said an ANI report.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court expressed concern on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR and granted 24 hours deadline to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for implementation of pollution control measures.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the Centre and Delhi government to "take a hard look at the situation and come up with a solution". It also noted that several directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas are not being implemented at the ground level and said that in an emergency situation you have to work in emergent ways.

"What is the Commission doing" In a situation of emergency, you have to work quickly and with creativity. What is the point of the 20-30 member committee? Another burden on the state exchequer. We have to do something extraordinary otherwise it won`t work. We can`t infuse creativity in your bureaucracy," the top court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre.

The Solicitor General requested one more day`s time to respond to the concerns expressed by the Bench and said, "He will talk to the highest authority."

To this, the Bench said, "Mr Mehta, we expect a serious real action, if you can`t do by tomorrow we are going to do. We are giving you 24 hours," adding "We think that nothing is happening as pollution level is increasing. We think that we are wasting our time. If the court, government and everyone are doing so much, why is pollution increasing anyone will ask this. What is going wrong then."

The top court also slammed the Delhi government for opening schools amidst the rising pollution level in the city and asked when the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school.

The top court's hearing will continue today on the plea seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital.

